Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Everipedia has a market cap of $42.02 million and $2.46 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

