Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €18.91 ($18.91). 617,060 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.27 and its 200 day moving average is €21.03.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

