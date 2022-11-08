Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.36% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.91 ($18.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,060 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.03.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

