Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.57

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 18230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.