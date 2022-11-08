Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $18.89 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.19.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

