Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $43.80 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
