Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

