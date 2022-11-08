Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 29,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

