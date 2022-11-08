Fetch.ai Hits Market Cap of $55.52 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.