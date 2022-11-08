Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $399.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00025328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,773,794 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

