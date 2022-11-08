Filecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00027221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $268.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,746,619 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

