FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 589,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in FinVolution Group by 124.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,195 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Featured Articles

