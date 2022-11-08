First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 22,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 239,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,163,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,175,000 after buying an additional 646,818 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3,289.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 193,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 159,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

