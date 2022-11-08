First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Up 2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.37. 81,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 180,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 269.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

