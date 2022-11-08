First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Up 2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.37. 81,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 180,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
