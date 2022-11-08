Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,196,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,644. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

