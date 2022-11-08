Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.72 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Stock Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.