Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,175.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14,375.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($181.92) to £166 ($191.13) in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($147.38) to £136 ($156.59) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

