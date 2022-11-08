Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FTF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60.50 ($0.70). 1,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,439. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.02 million and a PE ratio of 878.57. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.28.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

