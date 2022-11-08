Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 11,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 405,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

