Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day moving average of $329.69.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

