Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Target by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 24.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 5,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,140. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.