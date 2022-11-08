Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 6,875 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.24. 155,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.11. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

