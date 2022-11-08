Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 32,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

