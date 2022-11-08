Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $365.15. 26,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The company has a market cap of $346.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,368 shares of company stock valued at $170,988,404 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.