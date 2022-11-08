Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,741,156. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

