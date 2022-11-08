Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading Down 1.8%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.52). Approximately 2,108,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 587,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £464.97 million and a PE ratio of 874.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.77.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

