Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Trading Down 1.6 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

NYSE FTS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.