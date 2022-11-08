Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007158 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $142,144.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

