Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

