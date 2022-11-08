FY2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

AGL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.93.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock worth $277,646,991. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. FMR LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $10,430,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

