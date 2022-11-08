Gateway Protocol (GWP) One Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00014907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $74.20 million and $1.59 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.79652328 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,482,798.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

