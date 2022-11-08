General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,458. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in General American Investors by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

