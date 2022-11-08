General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

