General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133,447 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of General Electric worth $96,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 251,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 37,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Electric by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

