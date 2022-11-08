GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.95

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $42,912.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92569382 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,051.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

