Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $16.67 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00560425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.81 or 0.29191632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars.

