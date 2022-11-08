Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $3.67 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

