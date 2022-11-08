GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Buys 201,897 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 4th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93.

GitLab Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,388. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.97. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

