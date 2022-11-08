Glenn Grindstaff Sells 802 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,852. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

