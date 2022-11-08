Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 42,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

