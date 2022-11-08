Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 1,909,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,334,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 84.5% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 184,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 417.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 177,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.