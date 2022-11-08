Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 1,909,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,334,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.
Gold Fields Stock Up 10.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 84.5% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 184,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 417.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 177,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.