Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Up 4.8%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.37). Approximately 527,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 266,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.36).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.19.

Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In other news, insider Malcolm Alec Burne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($36,845.14).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

