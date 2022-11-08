Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading Up 1.9%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 6,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

