Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

