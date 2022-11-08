Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
