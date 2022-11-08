Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 150.79 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.85. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($1.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 420.28.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

