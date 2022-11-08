Grin Market Capitalization Hits $4.56 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Grin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $176,233.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,720.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00325575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00118734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00741746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00571428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

