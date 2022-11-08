Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

