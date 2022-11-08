Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,658. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $217,210.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $217,210.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,183.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.