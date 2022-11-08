Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

