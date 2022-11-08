Grove (GVR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grove (GVR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Grove token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grove has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Grove

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

